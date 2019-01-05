Jerry Jones: Allen Hurns undergoing left ankle surgery

The Dallas Cowboys were forced to go the rest of Saturday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks without a member of their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury after hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' second possession in what was eventually a 24-22 win.

Hurns received immediate attention, as medical personnel stabilized the left leg in an air cast. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett held Hurns' left hand as medical staff tended to the injury before Hurns was carted off.

"Obviously not a good situation for Allen. It's a serious injury that he has," Garrett told reporters after the game. "Allen's in good hands. He's going to come back. He's going to play a lot of football for us in the future."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Hurns suffered a dislocated left ankle in addition to fractures and it was his understanding that Hurns was in surgery following the win.

Hurns joined the Cowboys during the offseason on a two-year deal after spending four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished the 2018 regular season with 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.