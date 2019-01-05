Allen Hurns carted off after suffering serious leg injury

The Dallas Cowboys will have to go the rest of Saturday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks without a member of their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury after hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' second possession.

Hurns received immediate attention, as medical personnel stabilized the left leg in an air cast. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett held Hurns' left hand as medical staff tended to the injury before Hurns was carted off.

Hurns joined the Cowboys during the offseason on a two-year deal after spending four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished the 2018 regular season with 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.