Roundup: Roquan Smith fined 20K for Cousins hit

It's playoff time, but the sins of Week 17 are still being atoned for as fines were handed out to myriad players on Saturday.

Leading the charge was Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith -- whose Monsters of the Midway will host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday -- as he was fined $20,054 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly did not receive a fine for his roughing-the-passer penalty in the game, Pelissero added.

Other fines being handed out on Saturday were:

1. A melee in the Dolphins-Bills game led to three ejections and more than $33,000 in fines. Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, whose torpedo-esque late tackle of a sliding Josh Allen began the histrionics. Alonso and teammate Robert Quinn, a defensive end, were handed $10,026 fines, while Bills offensive lineman Jordan Mills has a $13,369 bill, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

2. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill owes $10,026 following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting, Pelissero reported.

3. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport incurred a $20,054 fine for roughing the passer, per Rapoport.