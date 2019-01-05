Hunter Henry will stay on PUP, won't play Sunday

There was optimism that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry would make his season debut on Sunday when Los Angeles takes on Baltimore during AFC Wild Card Weekend.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon that the Chargers would not activate Henry from the physically unable to perform list and therefore he will not play against the Ravens.

Rapoport added "it's wait and see," as Henry continues a long road back from an ACL tear. Henry was injured in May.

If the Chargers advance, they'll have to decide by Monday evening whether to activate him or leave him on injured reserve, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.

Optimism grew through the week as Henry practiced with the first team. Though he won't be playing, there was no setback and his surgery has been going well, Rapoport reported, as the team is just taking the cautious approach.

Following a promising 2016 rookie season in which he hauled in eight touchdowns, he played well in 2017 with 45 catches for 579 yards and four scores, but was limited due to a knee injury and lacerated kidney.