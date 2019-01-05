Ezekiel Elliott looking for extension from Cowboys

After winning a pair of rushing titles over his first three seasons, Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott believes an extension from Dallas is warranted.

The Cowboys have a slew of players vying for contract extensions this offseason, including Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Elliott can be added to that list.

Per Rapoport, Elliott wants to get an extension done this offseason, not next year, similar to how Todd Gurley got paid after his third season.

The 23-year-old Elliott can renegotiate his contract after his third season, just as the Cowboys can place a fifth-year option on the former first-round pick to sign him up through the 2020 season.

Elliott ran for a league-best 1,434 yards this regular season to go along with six rushing scores to no doubt aid mightily in the Cowboys ascent to an NFC East title and an appearance in the playoffs, where they will host the Seahawks on Saturday night.