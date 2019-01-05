Injuries: T.Y. Hilton expected to play vs. Texans

As has seemingly been the case throughout the season, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is questionable, but it's believed he'll play today in the AFC Wild Card game against the Texans.

Hilton is dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice all week, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the situation, reported Saturday morning that, "Based on his level of toughness, and how he's handled injuries, the belief is he'll play today."

Also in the Colts' receiving corps, Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger) is expected to play against Houston.

Other injuries we're monitoring for Wild Card Weekend:

1. Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is expected to play against the Colts, Rapoport reported Saturday morning. It would be Coutee's first action since Nov. 26.