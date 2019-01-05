Injuries: Colts' T.Y. Hilton will play vs. Texans

As has seemingly been the case throughout the season, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was questionable, but will play today in the AFC Wild Card game against the Texans.

Hilton is dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice all week, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the situation, reported Saturday morning that, "Based on his level of toughness, and how he's handled injuries, the belief is he'll play today."

Joining Hilton in the Colts' receiving corps and on the field, Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger) will play against Houston.

As expected, standout center Ryan Kelly (neck) will return after missing Week 17 and safety Clayton Geathers (knee) is also playing.

Other injuries we're monitoring for Wild Card Weekend:

1. Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) will play against the Colts. It will be Coutee's first action since Nov. 26.

2. Rapoport reports the Chargers are not activating tight end Hunter Henry (ACL) off the physically unable to perform list ahead of the team's wild-card game against the Ravens.