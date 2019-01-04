Dean Pees plans to return as Tennessee Titans DC

Defense for the Titans will once more be led by Dean Pees.

The Tennessee defensive coordinator informed the team he plans to return in the same role in 2019.

Pees joined the Titans ahead of this past season following six campaigns as defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, part of his 46 years of coaching experience.

The Titans' defensive results on the field, finishing eighth it total defense and third in scoring defense, never posed any doubt of Pees returning, but he did undergo a health scare during the season. He exited a Nov. 18 game against the Cols with what was deemed a "medical issue." Thereafter he stayed at an Indianapolis hospital overnight. However, he returned to the team the next day and never missed another game.

And now he'll return for another season.