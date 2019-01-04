Injury report: Foles looks looks like 'same old Nick'

Nick Foles will be ready to spin more playoff magic.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after suffering a rib injury that knocked him out of Sunday's Week 17 victory. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Foles looked good and was moving around well and he is officially off the injury report ahead of the game.

"It appears just the same old Nick," Pederson said, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Foles left Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins early in the fourth quarter after taking a sack. The Eagles quarterback suffered a blow to his ribs in the Week 16 victory over the Houston Texans.

Foles will battle through the rib injury against a ferocious Bears defense that tied for third in the NFL in sacks in 2018.

After leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, Foles will be good to go to try and replicate another postseason run.

In other Eagles injury news, defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (oblique), offensive tackle Jason Peters (quadricep) and guard Isaac Seumalo (chest) are all questionable for Sunday. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) will not play.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring heading into Wild Card Weekend:

1. Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, coach Matt Nagy said. Linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) is doubtful.

2. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, coach Antony Lynn said. Lynn didn't say if tight end Hunter Henry (knee) would play, but mentioned that he would be on a pitch count if he did. Linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) is out and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane is listed as doubtful (non-injury) because of a personal matter.

3. Baltimore Ravens guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Moore (shoulder/hip) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) are questionable to play against the Chargers.