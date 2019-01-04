Doug Pederson: Foles looks like 'the same old Nick'

Nick Foles will be ready to spin more playoff magic.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was a full participant in practice on Thursday after suffering a rib injury that knocked him out of Sunday's Week 17 victory. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Foles looked good and was moving around well.

"It appears just the same old Nick," Pederson said, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Foles left Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins early in the fourth quarter after taking a sack. The Eagles quarterback suffered a blow to his ribs in the Week 16 victory over the Houston Texans.

Foles will battle through the rib injury against a ferocious Bears defense that tied for third in the NFL in sacks in 2018.

After leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, Foles will be good to go to try and replicate another postseason run.