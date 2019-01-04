Johnathan Joseph on T.Y. Hilton quip: That's for clowns

T.Y. Hilton owns the Houston Texans -- proverbially, of course.

The Indianapolis Colts' receiver has averaged 103.2 receiving yards per game in 14 career tilts versus Houston. Hilton has earned 1,445 career receiving yards against Houston on 76 catches (needs 192 receiving yards to pass Reggie Wayne for most by a single player versus the Texans all-time, including playoffs).

Following a nine-catch, 199-yard performance against the Texans on Dec. 9, Hilton called NRG Stadium in Houston his "second home."

Texans corner Johnathan Joseph didn't appreciate the jab.

"Nah, man, that's for clowns," Joseph said, via the Houston Chronicle. "That's for TV. That's what they do. You put something in their face, anybody can say it."

In two games against the Texans this season, Hilton has totaled 314 yards on 13 receptions, 24 yards per catch.

"Sounds good, it's easily said," Joseph said of Hilton's comment. "I could easily say that, too. We could call the division our division since I've been here, last five out of eight years. It's not our first rodeo, so we'll be ready."

Hilton has battled through an ankle injury but is expected to play in Saturday's playoff rematch. The speedy receiver has been a catalyst for the Colts' playoff run, and should again be the focal point in Houston.

If Hilton torches the Texans in the postseason, the receiver could once again claim lordship over NRG Stadium.