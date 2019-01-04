Vic Fangio has done 'zero' prep for coach interviews

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is finally getting the recognition for his coaching prowess with two interviews for head coaching positions set for Monday.

Fangio, who has only had three head-coaching interviews in his long NFL coaching career, said he has not spent one minute on preparing for interviews.

"I've done zero," he said Thursday when asked how much prep work he's done, via the Chicago Sun Times.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Fangio is set to interview with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos on Monday. The Bears' DC, however, is focused only on the playoffs.

"I have not returned one phone call," he said. "I have not done one piece of work for it. I refuse to. And that's it."

When pressed as to why he wouldn't be spending some time trying to impress his interviewers, Fangio quipped:

"Maybe that's why I'm here," he said wryly. "I don't know. I have enough on my plate coaching these guys and the other things than...[I'll] deal with it as they come up."

Fangio got his first NFL assistant job in 1986 with the New Orleans Saints. Landing in Chicago in 2015, the coordinator has led one of the most consistent defenses in a league geared towards offense. The Bears rank first in the NFL in points per game allowed (17.7), takeaways (36), yards per play allowed (4.8) rushing yards allowed (80.0), passer rating allowed (72.9) and fewest big plays allowed (67).

History is working in Fangio's favor this weekend. Per NFL Research, over the past 10 seasons, the No. 1 scoring defense has won at least one playoff game in 9 of 10 seasons (only team that did not win a game was 2011 Steelers).

With a Wild Card matchup versus the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on deck Sunday, Fangio will worry about his future on Monday.