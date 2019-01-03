The Top 10 Selling Jerseys of 2018

Who's the NFL's most popular player? Jerseys sales are a good indication. The NFL Shop tallied the final numbers of the 2018 season and... Tom Brady is the current jersey sales king.

Your Top 10 @NFL Top Selling Jerseys of the 2018 season! pic.twitter.com/unkUUfwS3u â Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) January 3, 2019

The 41-year-old QB who just completed his 19th regular season is clearly still wildly popular.

Here are a few notable traits about this year's list:

-Two rookies cracked the top 10. Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley will battle it out for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but the Giants RB wins this battle of the threads.

-Khalil Mack is the only defensive player in the top 10. It's clear that the fans appreciate the star LB helping the Bears go from a 5-11 season in 2017 to 12-4 contenders in 2018.

-The Cowboys are the only team with two players on the list -- America's Team indeed.