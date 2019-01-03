Pat Fitzgerald not a candidate for NFL HC vacancies

Pat Fitzgerald is staying in Evanston.

The longtime Northwestern head coach will not interview for any NFL head coaching jobs, his agent told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

This news comes days after Fitzgerald announced following Northwestern's Holiday Bowl win, "I'm not going anywhere. This is home forever. ... I'm a Wildcat for life."

The Green Bay Packers had showed interest in interviewing Fitzgerald, as team CEO Mark Murphy hired Fitzgerald when Murphy was Northwestern's athletic director. Rapoport added there will "multiple" other inquiries at the professional level.

Fitzgerald has been with the Northwestern football program since 2001. He was promoted to head coach in 2006. In his 13 seasons at the helm, the Wildcats have a 96-70 record, a 4-5 bowl record and one Big Ten West title.

The winningest coach in Northwestern history, Fitzgerald signed a 10-year extension with the school in April 2017.

Fitzgerald has never coached at any level in the NFL.