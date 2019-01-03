ATN Podcast: 2018 Wild Card Weekend Preview

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a rowdy upcoming Wild Card Weekend [if the bozos ever start] (6:00)! Will the frisky Colts led by Capt. Andrew Luck terminate the Texans' season (6:30)? Which offensive line will withstand Dallas' and Seattle's monster defensive fronts (16:40)? Can Philip Rivers round the Chargers into deep playoff shape by bouncing the dynamic Lamar Jackson-led Ravens (24:30)? Lastly, Da Bears, The Team of ATL, have a chance to dethrone the reigning NFL champions, but can Nick Foles muster more postseason magic (35:00)?!

