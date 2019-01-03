DDFP: Wild Card Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to make their Wild Card Round Red Challenge Flag Picks! Money reads an Eddie Spaghetti Tweet (14:05) which leads to the group trying to guess Shek's weight after the holidays (18:05). Next, Shek, Money and Hank get into the Antonio Brown situation and who is to blame in Pittsburgh (21:00)? The trio rounds out the show with their Wild Card Weekend Red Challenge Flag Picks (31:26).

