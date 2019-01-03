Hall of Fame reveals finalists for Class of 2019

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2019 on Thursday.

These finalists were among a group of 92 players and 11 coaches that were initially named nominees for this year's class in September.

FINALISTS

Tony Gonzalez, TE -- 1997-2008 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009-2013 Atlanta Falcons

Isaac Bruce, WR -- 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Edgerrin James, RB -- 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Ed Reed, FS -- 2002-2012 Baltimore Ravens, 2013 New York Jets, 2013 Houston Texans

Steve Atwater, S -- 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Champ Bailey, CB -- 1999-2003 Washington Redskins, 2004-2013 Denver Broncos

Ty Law, CB --1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

John Lynch, FS -- 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

Steve Hutchinson, G --2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Alan Faneca, G -- 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Kevin Mawae, C/G -- 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Don Coryell, Coach -- 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Tom Flores, Coach -- 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks

The list of finalists includes the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Contributors and Seniors Committees. The 2019 contributor finalists are Pat Bowlen (Owner -- 1984-Present Denver Broncos) and Gil Brandt (Vice President of Player Personnel -- 1960-1988 Dallas Cowboys; Contributor -- 1995-present at NFL.com). The senior finalist is Johnny Robinson (Safety -- 1960-1971 Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs).

The selection committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta to elect the Class of 2019. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The senior finalist and contributor finalists are voted "yes" or "no" for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80 percent support from the committee to be elected.

The modern-era finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10 and then from 10 to 5. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, "yes" or "no" and must receive the same 80 percent positive vote as the Senior and Contributors Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2019 will be revealed during "NFL Honors" the night before Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.