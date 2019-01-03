Injury roundup: Colts WR Hilton (ankle) questionable

Ahead of their Wild Card Weekend clash with the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts hope to have their leading receiver available to play.

Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable to play against Houston with an ankle injury after not practicing this week, and it sounds as if the veteran receiver will be good to go on Saturday afternoon.

Colts coach Frank Reich explained to reporters Thursday, "I think there's definitely one or two of these weeks that we would have probably put T.Y. down if it wasn't at the end of the year like it is and the magnitude of these games just to kind of let him recover and get back to full speed, definitely."

Hilton has played through the injury over the past three weeks, recording 14 receptions for 284 yards.

Two other Indy receivers -- Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger), Zach Pascal (knee) -- are listed as questionable to play as well, while wideout Ryan Grant (toe) will not play. On defense, safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) are questionable.

Colts center Ryan Kelly will return from a neck injury against Houston after missing Indy's Week 17 win voer Tennessee.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring from Thursday:

1. Texans wideout Keke Coutee (hamstring) is questionable to play against Indy after participating fully in practice this week. Coutee hasn't played since late November.

2. Seattle Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy (foot) is questionable and fullback Tre Madden (hamstring) is doubtful to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerback Shaquil Griffin (ankle) has not practiced this week but will play in Arlington.

3. Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) was limited in practice, but he told NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Wednesday he expects to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

4. Dallas Cowboys starting guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) is doubtful to play against Seattle after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and safety Darian Thompson (groin) are questionable to play, while defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) has been ruled out.