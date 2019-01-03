Browns block interview requests for Freddie Kitchens

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens is a wanted man around the league.

The Browns, however, have blocked several requests for vacant coordinator positions around the league because Kitchens remains under contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Cleveland's unwillingness to allow Kitchens to entertain a lateral move at the moment doesn't come as a big surprise, as Kitchens is scheduled to interview for the vacant Browns' head coach position next week. The Browns also want the new head coach to hire Kitchens, Rapoport added.

Still, Kitchens should be a hot name linked to other opportunities around the league if he doesn't land the head coach job in Cleveland or isn't retained. After taking over as offensive coordinator in Week 9, the Browns' offense stabilized and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield thrived under Kitchens' mentorship.