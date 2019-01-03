Texans OLB Jadeveon Clowney: 'I think I can be better'

Could Saturday be Jadeveon Clowney's final game in a Texans jersey?

The former No. 1 overall pick is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. If Houston falls at home to the Indianapolis Colts -- a team they lost to a month ago in Texas -- it could spell the end to Clowney's run with the Texans.

For now, the pass rusher is only focused on the present.

"Very happy," Clowney said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I'm just glad to be a part of this locker room and this team. There are great guys around here. Being around guys like that, you always want to compete and play well. So, that's what I try to do."

After early-career injuries, Clowney has come into this own, earning three straight Pro Bowl bids and back-to-back 9-plus sack seasons.

Clowney had 9.0 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2018 (2nd on his team). His 16 tackles for loss places him tied for ninth in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Clowney generated 45 pressures this season (T-18th most among edge defenders).

Turning 26 in February, Clowney believes he has room to improve his game.

"I don't know, I think I can be better," Clowney said. "I still have a lot to work on. I'm young. I'm 25. I'm just getting better. I'm just really starting to get my groove in this game, learning the game like I need to learn it, but I still have a lot to grow, a lot I can improve. Just keep trying to get better as I get older."

Clowney seems destined to be franchise tagged this offseason -- which could reportedly bring a standoff as to whether he should be considered a linebacker or defensive end ($2 million difference).

Utilizing the tag would allow the Texans to keep Clowney and J.J. Watt together for another season without investing long-term in a No. 1 overall pick that has an injury history. Playing it year by year might be the Texans approach with Clowney, which would give the pass rusher incentive to continue to improve, as he believes he can.