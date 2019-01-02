Wild Card Playoff Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks the 12 playoff teams. Do you agree or disagree? Make your playoff predictions in the Super Bowl Challenge. Sign-up at SuperBowlChallenge.co.uk. You can use your NFL.com log-in credentials to sign-in.

Los Angeles Rams

I feel like the Rams have solved some of their offensive problems over the last couple of weeks and have done so while being able to rest key running back Todd Gurley. With just three losses on the season, the Rams have the roster talent to go all the way.

New Orleans Saints

We'll forgive the Saints their Week 17 loss at home to Carolina given that they sat a lot of their starters, including star quarterback Drew Brees. With the road to the Super Bowl travelling through New Orleans in the NFC, I think that conference comes down to the Rams and Saints.

Kansas City Chiefs

You will hear a lot in the coming days about how the Chiefs have not won a playoff game at home since 1993 when Joe Montana was at quarterback. They are still shaky on defense but they can rush the passer and have the clear Most Valuable Player of the league under center in Patrick Mahomes.

Chicago Bears

The old adage about defense winning championships means the next two teams on my list have every opportunity to grab the Super Bowl crown. Chicago are dominant at every defensive level and specialize in taking the ball away, which is vital in today's NFL.

Baltimore Ravens

What the Ravens are doing in terms of pounding out yardage on the ground is historically notable. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards have combined for 1,210 rushing yards since Week 11 - that is the most of any NFL duo during that period.

Los Angeles Chargers

The shine has ever-so-slightly come off the Chargers in recent weeks but they are still a 12-win team led by an elite quarterback in Philip Rivers. With the Chargers facing one of the hottest clubs in the playoffs, I have worries about how far they can goâ¦ but there is definitely plenty of talent here.

New England Patriots

Pedigree and experience alone means the Patriots will be much feared in the playoffs. But should they really have other teams quaking in their boots? I don't think this is a vintage Patriots team and they look very fallible indeed, particularly away from home. I donât see them as a Super Bowl squad.

Indianapolis Colts

The red-hot arm of Andrew Luck gives the Colts a puncher's chance in every game and there is no denying they are in great form as winners of nine of their past 10. But the Colts are much more than a one-man team now. The line is rock solid, the running game reliable and the defense is emerging.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks will operate to a familiar formula when they kick off their playoff run. They will look dominate on the ground with the NFL's leading rushing attack, play rock solid defense and get big plays from superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. The 'rebuilt' Seahawks have done well to get here.

Dallas Cowboys

I have concerns over the down-to-down reliability of quarterback Dak Prescott and his offensive line, which was once a real strength, now leaks far too many sacks. But there are areas where the Cowboys are elite, most notably at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and on a fast and aggressive defense.

Houston Texans

There is a lot to like about a Texans team that won 11 games in the regular season but I feel like the injuries are beginning to mount and they could run out of legs in the playoffs. There are too many hits being taken by star quarterback Deshaun Watson and that could undo his outstanding campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles

I know the rest of the playoff field should bow down at the feet of Nick Foles - the highest-rated passer in the post-season during the Super Bowl era - but I just don't think the Eagles can repeat the magic of a year ago. They will be dangerous, of course, but I think they bow out in round one.