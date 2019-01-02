Injuries: Colts OL Ryan Kelly says he'll play vs. Texans

Ryan Kelly says he's playing in Saturday's wild-card game versus the Houston Texans. The Colts can only hope.

Indianapolis' starting center was in and out of the lineup in the second of half of last week's playoff-clinching win against the Tennessee Titans because of a neck injury. He told reporters that the issue has made it difficult for him to snap the ball. But he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and when asked if he would be available to make his postseason debut this weekend, Kelly didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, I'm ready to go," the third-year veteran said.

Kelly's prowess in pass protection and as a run blocker makes him one of the Colts' top linemen. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate in December. Kelly started in all 12 games he appeared in during the regular season, missing time because of neck and knee injuries.

Safety Clayton Geathers (knee) also returned to practice Wednesday, while wide receivers T.Y Hilton (ankle) and Ryan Grant (toe) were out.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring around the league:

1. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who exited Week 17's game in the fourth quarter because of bruised ribs, told reporters he's still feeling some soreness but that he'll be good to go for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles held a walkthrough Wednesday and Foles was listed as limited.

Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) and cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) did not participate. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), center Jason Kelce (knee), offensive tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), guard Isaac Seumalo (chest) and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) were limited.

2. Bears safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) told NFL Network's Stacey Dales he is "most likely" playing Sunday versus the Eagles. Jackson has missed the past two games after spraining his ankle late in the Bears' Week 15 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

3. Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and defensive end J.J. Watt (elbow/knee) were limited Wednesday. Wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (ankle) cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck), linebacker Benardrick McKinney (heel) were full participants.