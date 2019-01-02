Ezekiel Elliott ready for 'heaviest workload' of season

The Dallas Cowboys sat Ezekiel Elliott in the regular-season finale to allow the running back to rest up for the playoffs. According to Zeke, that plan worked like a charm, as he feels fresh heading into Saturday's showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Knowing going into these playoffs, I'm going to have probably the heaviest workload I've had all season so great getting fresh and ready going into this last stretch of the season and ready for what they throw at me," Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I definitely feel very good. Normally after a real game week, I'm not really feeling ready to play until Friday or Saturday but I'm ready to go right now."

The Cowboys figure to ride Elliott heavily in their tilt versus Seattle. Zeke led the NFL with 1,434 yards and earned a league-high 304 carries, 43 more than No. 2 Saquon Barkley.

Elliott ended the season as the Cowboys' leading rusher and generated the most receptions (77) on the team. In his 15 games played, Zeke earned 25.4 touches per game. It's notable that his season-high 40 touches in Week 14 versus Philadelphia came after a 10-day rest. After giving the RB the week off, he could see a similar workload against Seattle.

"It's hard to make the playoffs in the NFL," Elliott said. "That makes the moment that much more important. I live for these moments. I love it. I can't wait to go out there and compete Saturday night. I think this team is ready."