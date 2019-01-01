Mike McCarthy expected to interview with Jets

Mike McCarthy's search for a new NFL home appears to be starting in New York.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach is expected to interview with the New York Jets for their head-coaching vacancy, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The development comes two days after the Jets fired fourth-year coach Todd Bowles following a 4-12 season.

McCarthy figures to be one of the hottest names in the coaching market this offseason following his 13-year run in Green Bay that included a Super Bowl title, six division titles and nine playoff appearances.

Whether the Jets' leadership believes McCarthy can get the franchise off the ground remains to be seen. Jets CEO Christopher Johnson and general manager Mike Maccagnan both stressed their desire to hire a coach who can get the most out of quarterback Sam Darnold.

McCarthy's experience with helping Aaron Rodgers develop into one of the most prolific quarterbacks of his generation could make him a strong candidate for the Jets' coaching vacancy.

While the Jets might end up being McCarthy's first coaching interview this offseason, other teams outside of Green Bay and New York likely will be reaching out to him soon, too. But, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero points out, it looks like the Arizona Cardinals are out of the McCarthy hunt, at least for now: