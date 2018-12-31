ATN Podcast: New Horizons Monday

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to New Horizons Monday, analyzing the comings and goings of NFL skippers, including: Marvin Lewis and the Bengals parting ways after 16 seasons, and is Hue Jackson the answer for Cincy (2:10); Miami cutting ties with Adam Gase (8:10); the Cardinals giving Steve Wilks the pink slip after one season (12:00); Denver flashing interest in trading for John Harbaugh (15:00); who would be the best mentor for Sam Darnold (20:00); Tampa terminates Koetter, but he may already have a landing spot (23:45); Oakland opens its doors to Mike Mayock as their GM (27:20); and is Cleveland the ultimate destination for coaching candidates (31:15)? Lastly, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joins the heroes (36:50) to converse about Nick Foles and Cleveland's head coach vacancy (42:45).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: