DDFP: Week 17 recap; Coaching changes on 'Black Monday'

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Patrick Claybon to break down the last week of regular season football! The guys first get into all of the head coaching firings that went on during "Black Monday" (5:25). Next, Shek gets into his Steelers not making the playoffs and the future of Mike Tomlin (12:20). Then, Shek and Claybon discuss the playoff picture and which matchups would be the best for the top seeds in each conference (21:50). Finally, Shek makes Claybon use the literal 10 foot pole to answer questions based around Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers and Nick Foles (59:00).

