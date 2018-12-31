Duke QB Daniel Jones plans to enter NFL draft

Fresh off a rout of Temple, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is ready to jump to the next level.

The Blue Devils passer announced his decision to apply for entry to the NFL draft on Monday via the Duke football program's Twitter account:

The @NFL is getting a great QB & even better person



"To my teammates, I would like to say thank you to each one of you. I am forever grateful for the brotherhood, friendship and support," @Daniel_Jones10 #ForeverDuke



"Without a doubt, we are excited for Daniel and his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and could not be happier for him and his family," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said in a release from the school. "Daniel has been a cornerstone of our program and leaves with our full support. It has been a privilege to coach him, but the best part about Daniel is he's an even better young man than he is a football player. The bottom line is he's a special person and we'll miss him greatly."

Jones finishes his Blue Devils career with a 59.9 completion percentage, 8,201 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over three seasons. He posted his best TD-INT ratio of his career this season (22-9) as the Blue Devils finished 8-5, including a resounding 56-27 win over Temple in the Independence Bowl.

Jones, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback, stands to be a likely first-round pick in a quarterback class that will not be as good as anticipated, thanks to Justin Herbert's decision to return to Oregon. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Jones as his third-best quarterback among top college prospects back in late October, but that group included Herbert. Dwayne Haskins' pending decision could improve the group, but right now, Jones seems to be positioned to be one of the first two or three quarterbacks off the board in the upcoming draft.

Duke's most recent first-round pick was guard Laken Tomlinson, who was selected 28th overall by Detroit in 2015. The program's highest pick in its history was linebacker Mike Junkin, taken fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns in 1987.