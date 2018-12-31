John Elway: Adam Gase is not a candidate for Broncos

Adam Gase's history with the Broncos hasn't cleared a direct path back to Denver.

Hours after Gase was fired by the Miami Dolphins, Broncos GM John Elway was asked if Gase was a candidate for the Denver job.

"Not at this time, no," Elway said.

Gase rose to prominence as a head coaching candidate during his time with the Broncos as John Fox's offensive coordinator. Gase's offense, which featured a veteran Peyton Manning, finished with the most passing yards in a single season in NFL history and was a favorite to defeat the upstart Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

They were blown out 43-8.

Still, that was enough to keep the Broncos among the league's top teams and Gase among the hottest candidates. Denver fell short in 2014, resulting in Fox's firing, but he almost immediately took the same job with the Chicago Bears. Gase followed him there, and a year later was hired as head coach of the Dolphins.

His first season in Miami was a success: a 10-6 mark and a Wild Card berth with plenty of promise ahead. But a step back in 2017 (to 6-10) and a miserable three-game finish to 2018 sent him packing.

The foreseeable route back to Denver evidently isn't as clear. At least one former Gase player, receiver Jarvis Landry, was vocal about his conflicts with the coach before that regime sent him north to Cleveland. Miami's performance and lack of poise in the aforementioned three-game stretch is also concerning, considering the 'Fins were in the thick of the playoff race before losing those contests by scores of 41-17, 17-7 and 42-17.

Elway went on to mention he expected former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, winner of Super Bowl 50 and former backup quarterback to Elway in Denver, to take some type of role within the coaching staff in 2019, per NFL Network's James Palmer. One would envision that role to be offensive coordinator, which would likely clash with Gase's background.