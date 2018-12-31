Nick Foles (bruised ribs) should be fine for playoffs

As the Eagles prepare to defend their Super Bowl championship in the playoffs, they will do so with a sigh of relief.

Quarterback Nick Foles has bruised ribs and no break, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. With the news, the expectation is Foles will be good to start against the third-seeded Bears on Sunday in Wild-Card Weekend.

Foles sustained the injury in the Eagles' 24-0 win over the Redskins. The win, coupled with Minnesota's loss to Chicago, has Philly back in the playoffs after winning last season's Super Bowl over New England.

Foles is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and has won three consecutive starts for Philly since taking over for an injured Carson Wentz.