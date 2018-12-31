Packers request interview with Pats' Josh McDaniels

When Josh McDaniels spurred the Indianapolis Colts after agreeing to become the coach last offseason, most observers labeled the New England Patriots offensive coordinator untouchable.

Not a year later, McDaniels is already garnering interest.

The Green Bay Packers have requested permission to interview McDaniels and Patriots linebackers coach/defensive play-caller Brian Flores for their coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The Boston Globe first reported the news. Rapoport also later reported that the Cleveland Browns requested an interview with Flores, too.

The speed with which some of the football world forgave McDaniels for doing Indy wrong is simultaneously head turning and not shocking. There currently sits a dearth of offensive minds capable of turning around a franchise. Theoretically, McDaniels is one of those few. Until he gets another coaching gig, his name will continue to be mentioned among candidates for openings.

Rapoport noted that McDaniels would take part in a select few processes, with a targeted approach for the right job.

Could that be with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay? The Packers are at least open to finding out.