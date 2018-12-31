Ravens' Eric Weddle to share $1M bonus with team

This year no last-second heart-wrenching Week 17 loss swiped a playoff chance and $1 million from Eric Weddle's pocket.

C.J. Mosely intercepted Baker Mayfield with 1:02 left on the clock, sealing the Baltimore Ravens' 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns and a trip to the postseason, earning Weddle the $1 million incentive in his contract for making the Pro Bowl and playoffs in the same season.

The veteran safety said earlier in the week that making the playoffs meant more than the money. After Sunday's win, Weddle added he plans to share the wealth.

"I've been thinking about it all week that if it happened, I'm going to do something nice for all my teammates and my coaches because I'm nothing without my team," Weddle said, via ESPN.com. "As much as it's for me and my play, my defense helped me get to where I'm at."

Weddle wouldn't let on to his plans, saying only "you'll find out."

Teammates are already looking forward to sharing in the prize. Fellow safety Tony Jefferson jokingly said that he needs $75,000 from Weddle.

"Now, we're going to be in his pockets," Jefferson said cracking a smile.

Last year Weddle lost out on the $1 million incentive when Tyler Boyd broke hearts in Baltimore with his late, game-winning touchdown catch and run for the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, the Ravens avoided the heartbreak and now will share in Weddle's payday.

Baltimore will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.