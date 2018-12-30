Around The NFL podcast: Week 17 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap all of the Week 17 games starting with the nail biting Browns/ Ravens matchup ( 1:59). The heroes touch on what happened with Kirk Cousins (7:12) and Nick Shook joins the group to discuss Nick Foles' injury and a few other game recaps. (13:28). The Patriots clinch their first round bye (31:05) and the Panthers stomp over the Saints starting defense. (43:47) Game on, it's Sunday night! The Tennessee Titans prove that they deserve their nickname, the Titoons. (1:10:35)

Listen to the podcast below: