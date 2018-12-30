Antonio Brown (knee) inactive for Steelers vs. Bengals

One of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers will not be on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Antonio Brown is inactive for the Steelers' all-important game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week. The Steelers need to win -- and get a little help from the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- in order to qualify a playoff berth.

Brown entered the weekend listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice to undergo tests on his knee.

One of the NFL's most prolific wideouts, Brown has caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. His absence could be a significant blow for a Steelers team that needs a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Steelers running back James Conner, however, is active after missing the last three games because of an ankle injury.

The Steelers (8-6-1) need to beat or tie the Bengals and have the Cleveland Browns take down the Baltimore Ravens in order to claim the AFC North title and a playoff berth. The other less likely way the Steelers can sneak into the playoffs is by beating the Bengals and hoping the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans tie on "Sunday Night Football."