Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 17 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring from Sunday's Week 17 games:

1. Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a head injury in the first half and did not return against the Miami Dolphins.

2. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is did not return after suffering a concussion against the Detroit Lions. He was replaced in the second quarter by DeShone Kizer. Left tackle David Bakhtiari exited with a hip injury. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster exited with an elbow injury.

3. New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty did not return after suffering a shoulder injury against the New York Jets.

4. Dolphins safety Reshad Jones exited with a leg injury against the Bills. Cornerback Bobby McCain exited with an ankle injury. Cornerback Torry McTyer was evaluated for a concussion.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Caleb Benenoch (illness) exited early against the Atlanta Falcons. Safety Isaiah Johnson exited with a shoulder injury.

6. New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat exited with a hand injury against the Carolina Panthers.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack exited with a hand injury against the Houston Texans.

8. New York Giants cornerback Grant Haley was evaluated for a concussion.

9. Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a shoulder injury in the second half and did not return against the Saints.

10. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) are inactive for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

11. Bears rookie receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) left early in Sunday afternoon's game against the Vikings and is questionable to return.

12. Niners running back Jeff Wilson (shoulder) left in the first half of Sunday's game against the Rams.