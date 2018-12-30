Aaron Rodgers suffers concussion in Packers' loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left during the second quarter of Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Detroit Lions after suffering a concussion.

DeShone Kizer took over at quarterback for the Packers, but was unable to generate much of anything. He completed 16 of 35 passes for 132 yards as the Packers suffered their first shutout loss at Lambeau Field since 1970.

Television cameras showed Rodgers walking off the field for the locker room. He exited the game with Detroit leading, 14-0. It's unclear which play Rodgers might have been injured on before leaving.

Rodgers has started all 16 games for the Packers this season, passing for 4,416 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also has been sacked 48 times, tied for third most among NFL QBs this season.

Kizer's only real playing time prior to Sunday came in the season opener when Rodgers missed a portion of the first half with a knee injury before returning to rally the Packers to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears. In that game, Kizer completed 4 of 7 passes for 55 yards. He also threw an interception.

In addition to Rodgers, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari also left the game in the first half after suffering a hip injury.

Sunday's game between the Packers (6-9-1) and Lions (5-11) was devoid of playoff implications for two teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention.