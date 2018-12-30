Ezekiel Elliott won't play for Cowboys vs. Giants

Ezekiel Elliott will get a well-deserved day of rest on Sunday.

With the Dallas Cowboys having already clinched the NFC East title and locked into the No. 4 seed, the team will sit Elliott against the New York Giants, a source told NFL Network's Jane Slater. The move will help ensure the Cowboys' top offensive weapon is ready for next week's playoff game.

In addition to Elliott, right guard Zack Martin also wasn't expected to play Sunday, Slater reported. Elliott and Martin were both inactive.

Earlier this week, Elliott said he was planning to play in the Cowboys' regular-season finale. However, there's nothing left to play for other than pride, it makes sense for Dallas to keep Elliott on the sideline.

With Rams running back Todd Gurley also not playing Sunday, Elliott has the NFL rushing title sewed up. Zeke finishes the regular season at 1,434 yards. Todd Gurley is No. 2 at 1,251 and Giants rookie Saquon Barkley is No. 3 at 1,198 rushing yards.

Expect to see plenty of carries from backup running backs Darius Jackson and Rod Smith with Elliott not playing.