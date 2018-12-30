Marcus Mariota isn't expected to start for Titans

With a huge Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night with a playoff berth on the line, the Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Blaine Gabbert with Marcus Mariota dealing with a stinger injury.

"Big game and Marcus Mariota was intent on being out there," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. "But it just doesn't seem like it's going to happen with that stinger."

First reported by ESPN, Mariota will not start a week after sustaining the stinger against the Redskins. Gabbert came on in relief and helped the Titans to a win.

The Titans (9-6) or Colts (9-6) will clinch a playoff berth with a victory while a victory coupled with a Texans loss would sew up the AFC South title, as well.

The teams' first meeting on Nov. 18 saw the Colts emerge with a 38-10 win over the Titans as Indy quarterback Andrew Luck pushed his career record against Tennessee to 10-0.

Heading into Week 17, Mariota had missed or been knocked out of four games this season.

Gabbert, who completed seven of 11 passes for 101 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions against the Redskins, is 2-0 as the Titans starter thus far this season.

Against the Colts in Week 16, Gabbert completed 11 of 16 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception.