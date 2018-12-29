Roundup: Julian Edelman fined $63K for penalties

Julian Edelman's physical play, deemed unnecessary by officials, has cost him more than a few bucks.

The NFL fined Edelman a total of $63,504 for three separate plays in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, all for unnecessary roughness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The three individual fines of $10,026, $26,739 and $26,739 make up the total.

Oddly enough, Edelman was also fined $26,739 in November for an unnecessary roughness penalty incurred in New England's first meeting with Buffalo.

Other fines from Week 16:

1. Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was fined $40,110 for a roughing the passer penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

2. Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pelissero reported.

3. Jets defensive end Leonard Williams $43,449 total between two fines for unnecessary roughness ($10,026), unsportsmanlike conduct (which led to his ejection and a $13,369 fine), and roughing the passer ($20,054), per Pelissero.

4. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a gesture he made near the sideline in Cleveland's win over Cincinnati, Pelissero reported.

5. Bears receivers Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy, and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman were each fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, which led to each of their ejections following a sideline altercation. San Francisco safety Marcell Harris was also fined $10,026 for his hit on Mitchell Trubisky, which sparked the incident, Rapoport reported.

6. Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct drawn by taunting while scoring a touchdown, Pelissero reported.

7. Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (unnecessary roughness) and Titans tackle Taylor Lewan (unsportsmanlike conduct) were each fined $10,026 for their contentious interaction following Tennessee's win over Washington, Pelissero reported.