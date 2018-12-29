Injuries: Bears activate guard Kyle Long from IR

The Chicago Bears have one of the better offensive lineman back in the fold.

Guard Kyle Long, who has been out since suffering a foot injury in Week 8 against the New York Jets, has been activated from injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the development.

Long started the first even games of the season at right guard and has been a full-time starter for the Bears since they selected him in the first round of the 2013 draft. Bryan Witzmann has been starting in Long's place.

The Bears also announced linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) did not travel to Minnesota and has been downgraded to out.

Chicago, which has already won the NFC North, can secure a first-round bye with a win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday coupled with a Los Angeles Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Saturday:

1. The New York Jets placed cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder ankle), wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) on injured reserve.

2. The Detroit Lions placed cornerback DeShawn Shead (knee) on injured reserve (knee).

3. The San Francisco 49ers placed running back Matt Breida (ankle) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) on injured reserve.