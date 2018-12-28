Antonio Brown (knee) questionable to play for Steelers

Will Antonio Brown play in the most important game of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The standout wide receiver is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a nagging knee injury that has kept him out of practice all week.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Brown is undergoing tests on the injury, but didn't elaborate on the nature of those tests or if Brown was on track to play Sunday. Brown sat out practice Wednesday through Friday.

The Steelers (8-6-1) need to beat or tie the Bengals and have the Cleveland Browns take down the Baltimore Ravens in order to claim the AFC North title and a playoff berth. The other less likely way the Steelers can sneak into the playoffs is by beating the Bengals and hoping the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans tie on "Sunday Night Football."

Brown, one of the NFL's most prolific wideouts, has caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. If he can't go, it would be a significant blow for a Pittsburgh offense that needs to win to have a chance at the postseason.

In addition to Brown, running back James Conner (ankle) also is listed as questionable after being a full participant in practice all week.