Injuries: Todd Gurley (knee) out for Rams vs. 49ers

Todd Gurley won't be on the field for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The standout running back, who didn't play last week because of a knee injury, will not play in the Rams' regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said Friday. The move was somewhat anticipated since the Rams want to ensure their dual-threat offensive star is at full health for the playoffs.

The Rams still have something to play for in Week 17. A victory secures L.A. a first-round bye, and a potential extra week for Gurley's knee to heal. A loss coupled with a Chicago win would mean McVay's team would be playing Wild Card Weekend.

With recently signed running back C.J. Anderson proving to be more than capable of running McVay's scheme, the Rams don't seem under any pressure to rush Gurley back.

Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) has also been ruled out for this weekend.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's games:

1. With the postseason hanging in the balance, the Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a critical regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals without kicker Chris Boswell.

The Steelers placed Boswell on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and signed rookie kicker Matt McCrane, the team announced Friday morning.

Fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance and a contract extension, Boswell disappointed in 2018 by making on 13 of 20 field-goal attempts for a career-low 65 percent conversion rate.

McCrane, who played collegiately at Kansas State, spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals this season.

In other notable Steelers injury news, wide receiver Antonio Brown is undergoing tests on his injured knee after missing Friday's practice, coach Mike Tomlin said. He is listed as questionable for Sunday. Running back James Conner (ankle) is also listed as questionable.

2. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said running back Lamar Miller (ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), nose tackle Brandon Dunn (ankle) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) are all listed as questionable.

2. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (quad) will not play in Sunday's season finale. Defensive end Mario Edwards (calf), linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) and receiver Russell Shepard (ankle) are all out as well.

3. Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (groin), cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (concussion) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Running back Carlos Hyde (knee) and cornerback D.J. Hayden (groin) are both listed as questionable. Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle/foot) is doubtful.

4. New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder/ankle), wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) all have been ruled out.

5. Bengals placed wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee), linebacker Jordan Evans (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) on injured reserve. Linebacker Vontaze Burfit (concussion) and cornerback Tony McRae (hamstring) both will not play Sunday.

6. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) has been ruled out against the Ravens. Center JC Tretter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday.

7. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (calf) and right guard Trai Turner (ankle) are both out for Sunday's matchup with the Saints. Running back Kenjon Barner (knee) and left tackle Marshall Newhouse (hip) are both questionable.

8. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), full back CJ Ham (elbow), linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and cornerback Marcus Sherels (foot) all will not play against the Bears. Guard Tom Compton (shoulder) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (groin) are both questionable.

9. Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), defensive tackle Ziggy Hood (hamstring) and linebacker Kiko Alonso (knee/hamstring) are questionable.

10. Bears safety Eddie Jackson (ankle), linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hip) are all considered doubtful.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (Achilles) is doubtful for Sunday against the Falcons. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) is questionable.

12. Ravens wide receiver John Brown (hamstring), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (toe/ankle), guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Terrell Suggs (hamstring) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) are all questionable.

13. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) have all been ruled out. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), center Jason Kelce (knee) and tackle Jason Peters (quadricep) are listed as questionable.

14. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (neck/foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

15. Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (concussion) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) are both listed as questionable versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive back Montrel Meander (quad) will not play.

16. Colts center Ryan Kelly (neck) and wide receiver Daurice Fountain (ankle) will not play Sunday. Tight end Eric Ebron (concussion/knee), safety Clayton Geathers (knee), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (teeth/knee) and cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) are all listed as questionable.

17. 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle) and wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (calf) and Dante Pettis (knee) have been ruled out against the Rams.

18. Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) will not play against the Raiders. Safety Eric Berry (heel), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) and running back Darrel Williams (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

19. Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee), cornerback DeShawn Shead (knee) and tight end Luke Willson (concussion) have all been ruled out. Cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee), running back LeGarrette Blount (knee), defensive back Quandre Diggs (back), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (chest), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

20. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Sean Culkin (back) is listed as questionable against the Broncos.

21. Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (knee) is listed as questionable to play against the Cardinals and coach Pete Carroll told reporters Penny will work out pregame to determine his availability. Guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) are also questionable.

22. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and guard Larry Warford (knee) are out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

23. Cowboys defensive end David Irving (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Giants. Cornerback Anthony Brown (back), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), guard Zack Martin (knee) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable.

24. Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions. Wide receiver Davante Adams (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (hip) are listed as questionable.