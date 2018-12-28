Injuries: Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell on IR

With the postseason hanging in the balance, the Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a critical regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals without kicker Chris Boswell.

The Steelers placed Boswell on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and signed rookie kicker Matt McCrane, the team announced Friday morning.

Fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance and a contract extension, Boswell disappointed in 2018 by making on 13 of 20 field-goal attempts for a career-low 65 percent conversion rate.

McCrane, who played collegiately at Kansas State, spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals this season.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's games:

1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said running back Lamar Miller (ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.