Damien Williams, Chiefs agree on 2-year extension

Damien Williams was third string and had all of three carries and three receptions on the season heading into December. Now he figures to have a feature role in the Kansas City Chiefs' explosive offense moving forward.

Williams and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a two-year extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per agent Ian Greengross. The extension has a max value of $8.1 million, Rapoport added.

The new deal culminates a sudden turn of events for the fifth-year back. In the aftermath of Kareem Hunt's release and Spencer Ware's hamstring injury, Williams has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two games, including a career-high 103 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

Williams has scored five touchdowns in the past month while also catching 19 passes. He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry this year.

Williams, who spent the previous four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.