Saints TE Benjamin Watson to retire at end of season

Benjamin Watson won a Super Bowl in his rookie season. Will he win another in his final one?

The New Orleans Saints tight end announced Thursday he's planning to retire after this season. Watson has collected more than 500 receptions and 5,000 yards and has 44 touchdowns in his 15-year career.

He has 33 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season while primarily serving as a reserve in his second stint with the Saints.

Watson spent his first six seasons with the New England Patriots after they selected him in the first round of the 2004 draft. He set career highs in receptions (74) and yards (825) in 2015 with New Orleans. He also played three years with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Baltimore Ravens.