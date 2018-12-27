Injuries: Mike Wallace returns to Eagles practice

Mike Wallace is back at practice for the first time since breaking his leg in Week 2.

The Philadelphia Eagles receiver returned from injured reserve this week.

Wallace was listed as "limited" in practice on Wednesday, but the Eagles only conducted a walkthrough, making that designation an estimation.

The 32-year-old receiver signed in Philadelphia the offseason to be a deep threat but didn't catch a pass in less than five quarters before suffering the broken leg (the injury occurred on a reception that was negated by penalty).

Wallace is hoping to be cleared for a potential return in the Week 17 tilt versus the Washington Redskins. Getting the veteran back could provide Philly with a deep threat they've been missing all season as the Super Bowl champs attempt to sneak into the playoffs in the regular-season finale.

From @nflnetwork yesterday, @AndrewSiciliano groans as I discuss how the doctor had to move the nerve in #Eagles WR Mike Wallaceâs leg during surgery. Scrub in with us, will ya? pic.twitter.com/MgtWZyUv33 â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 27, 2018

Also from Thursday's practice, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (hip) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Safety Corey Graham (illness) made a full return. Offensive tackle Jason Peters (quad), who's expected to play Sunday, was limited. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) remained out.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league:

1. The Washington Redskins place tight end Jordan Reed (ankle/foot) and quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula) on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to the active roster.

2. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) did not practice again on Thursday.

3. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (stinger) returned to practice and was a limited participant Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

4. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver John Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) were limited participants after both sat out practice Wednesday.

5. Cleveland Browns tight end TE David Njoku (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (biceps), center JC Tretter (ankle) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hamstring) were limited.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not practice for a second consecutive day to rest a sore knee, NFL Netowrk's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. Two teammates said they expect Brown will be OK by Sunday, Kinkhabwala added.

7. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (back) and guard Zack Martin (knee) were limited Thursday.

8. Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (concussion/knee) was a limited participant. Ebron, who exited Sunday's win against the New York Giants and then was placed in the concussion protocol, missed practice Wednesday. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), center Ryan Kelly and safety Clayton Geathers (knee) remained out.

9. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Todd Gurley (knee) won't practice Thursday, adding that if Gurley were to miss the entire week that it wouldn't preclude him from playing Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.