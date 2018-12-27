Ryan Tannehill wants to finish career with Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill could be playing his final game for the Miami Dolphins.

After missing the playoffs, the quarterback's future hangs in the balance. Tannehill insists the future isn't on his mind.

"What's the good in wondering and pondering and wasting time thinking about it?" Tannehill said, via the Palm Beach Post. "It's out of my control now. I'm focused on winning this one game in Buffalo."

Tannehill was drafted eighth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. Over the course of his seven seasons in Miami, he's helped compile a 42-45 (.483 win percent) as a starter. He has never won more than eight games in a single season.

Injuries have curtailed the last several seasons. After not missing a game from 2012-2015, Tannehill has missed 24 of the last 47 games due to injuries (including entire 2017 season with torn ACL).

When he has played this year, Tannehill has been inconsistent at best.

Ryan Tannehill 2018 Season:

Wks 1-3: 3-0 W-L; 7-2 TD-INT; 121.8 Passer Rating

Wks 4-5: 0-2 W-L; 1-3 TD-INT; 54.0 Passer Rating

Wks 12-14: 2-1 W-L; 8-1 TD-INT; 129.9 Passer Rating

Wks 15-16: 0-2 W-L 1-1 TD-INT 70.4 Passer Rating

This season, Tannehill is averaging a career-low 183.2 pass YPG.

The Dolphins could save $13.18 million on Tannehill's $26.6 million salary cap number by cutting the quarterback.

If he had a choice, the 30-year-old signal-caller would remain in South Florida.

"Honestly, I haven't put a whole lot of thought into it," Tannehill said. "I have a lot of belief in myself. I know what I can bring to the table wherever it is. But I want to be here. I want to finish my career as a Dolphin and win a championship here. That's what they brought me here for and that's what I came to do."

Unfortunately for Tannehill that won't be his choice, especially with possible changes coming to the Dolphins brass this offseason.