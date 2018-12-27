Rank's 11 Week 17 Sleepers: Keep rolling Josh Allen

I don't want to get into a hot-take contest, but from purely fantasy purposes, I kind of want Nick Foles to remain the starter for the Eagles. The Eagles had season highs in total yards (519) and passing yards (462) with Foles against the Texans. That was the most net passing for the Eagles since 1950. And, the Eagles have scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since the end of 2017. I mean, it's not rocket science. The Eagles have averaged 31 points per game with Foles (compared to 22 with Carson Went), more total yards (450 to 358), and more passing yards per game (366 to 261).

I don't know if this point will be moot, but, Foles needs to be in there. Foles is awesome and he's got something to play for. That's huge for Week 17. Let's look at 10 other dudes who could help you this week.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

What, you don't want somebody who scored more points than Tom Brady last week? What are you some kind of elite quarterback snob? I'm favoring Allen here going up against the Dolphins who were just recently eliminated from the playoffs. And it's in Buffalo, so I don't expect the Dolphins players to want to be there. The Dolphins have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this year.

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

The Chiefs have allowed the most passing yards in the AFC. And, while Kansas City still has something to play for, the Raiders are led by Derek Carr who is never going to mail it in. He's the guy who could probably pull a Kawhi Leonard and force a trade to Jacksonville or something, but he's out there balling out every week. Give him a chance to ruin the Chiefs seeding and he's going to rise to the occasion.

C.J. Anderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Crushed for traditional leagues that finished in Week 16. They gave him the ball 20 times and even though it's a must-win against the 49ers to ensure they need no help from the Vikings to get the No. 2 seed, I feel confident Anderson will have a role with this team. He's an absolute must-start if Todd Gurley can't go.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are in evaluation mode; let it work to your benefit. Hill came off the bench and ran great in the wake Tevin Coleman's injury. This is another situation to monitor this week.

Darren Sproles, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

You don't want to get into a situation where you're just chasing the points. But, dude -- Sproles looked like Steve Van Buren out there on Sunday. Or, what I think Van Buren probably looked like. He had 32 rushing yards and added 76 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 touches. It's like he's personally willing the Eagles to the playoffs.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins

The Eagles have allowed a lot of production to opposing receivers this season. And, while you normally wouldn't factor in a guy who is playing with this 90th quarterback on the season, there is some real value here. Crowder had five receptions for 78 receiving yards against the Titans and he's had double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues in two of his last three.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

Samuel is rostered in just over 10 percent of NFL.com leagues, but he's been remarkably consistent over the past couple of weeks. He's had double-digit points in PPR leagues every week, save one, since Week 11. I was critical as anybody when Norv Turner was hired as offensive coordinator, but he's finding ways to get him the ball. I'm here for it.

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets

The Jets have themselves a player. Herndon had been scuffling in recent weeks before he went for 20 PPR points against the Packers. But there is a solid nucleus for this Jets squad. I hope Giants fans got their jokes in early.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens place such a value on tight end position, they drafted two during the 2018 NFL Draft. Hayden Hurst was the most well-known and taken in the first-round. But it's been third-rounder Andrews who has produced the most for the Ravens. The Browns have allowed a lot of points to tight ends this season, including a touchdown to C.J. Uzomah last week.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers

This guy. You play him, he disappoints you. You bench him and he goes off. I benched him against the Falcons so, of course, he registered nearly 15 points. That's the way life works sometimes.

New York Giants DST

The Cowboys are locked into their playoff seeding and can do no better than the fourth seed, so I would expect a lot of backups from the Cowboys. I just worry if the Giants played their hearts out last week and are ready for the offseason.