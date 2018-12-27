Red-hot T.Y. Hilton ready for 'Game 7' vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts head to Nashville with a win-and-in playoff spot on the line versus the Tennessee Titans.

"Game 7," receiver T.Y. Hilton termed Sunday night's tilt.

The wideout has been dealing with injuries all month -- first a shoulder, now an ankle -- but continues to play through the issues. Despite missing more practices this week, Hilton isn't worried about missing a proverbial Game 7.

"You know I ain't gonna be missing that," Hilton said, via FOX59. "Same mentality. Just continue to get my body right and get ready for Sunday."

Despite battling through injuries, Hilton is enjoying the hottest streak of his career. Over the past seven tilts, the 29-year-old has compiled 856 yards on 48 receptions with two touchdowns. During that span, Hilton he has gone over 75 yards in every single contest with four games of 125-plus yards.

"It's really unbelievable what he's doing without practice," coach Frank Reich said. "I just think very few players could do what he's doing. He has no mental errors when he goes out there. It's like he doesn't miss a beat."

Andrew Luck deservedly gets most of the credit for the Colts winning eight of its past nine games, but Hilton should be No. 2 on the list of reasons.

Take, for instance, Sunday's game versus the New York Giants. In the first half, the Colts offense looked off-tilt, scoring just seven points. Hilton had only three receptions for 44 yards through two quarters. He ended the game with seven catches for 138 yards, jumpstarting Indy's offense with a bevy of big-play receptions, including plays of 55, 25 and 20 yards.

With Hilton on the field Sunday, the Colts have the change to explode into the playoffs.

"You've got to love it," he said. "Game 7 mentality. You win, you keep going. You lose, you go home. You've got to bring it."

Bring it Hilton has the past seven weeks. One more big game could bring a postseason trip for Indy.