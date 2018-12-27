Antonio Brown fashions own jersey to support Browns

Sports can lead to some strange shifting allegiances.

A player once abhorred by fans can become a hero when he trades jerseys and aids a new home team. Or a team needing help to make it to the postseason can find it in themselves to root for a longtime rival on a temporary ad hoc basis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the latter position, needing the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for a chance to swipe the AFC North.

Antonio Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to show his support for Cleveland adding an "s" to his No. 84 jerseys.

Former Browns corner Joe Haden reached out to ex-teammates to try and help the cause.

"I've talked to a couple of them, giving them some motivation," Haden admitted, via the team's official website.

The Steelers (8-6-1) need to beat or tie the Cincinnati Bengals -- part of the equation that has been oddly overlooked as a formality at this point -- and have the Browns take down the Ravens on the road to take the division.

The other (less likely) ways the Steelers can sneak into the playoffs: Beat the Bengals and have the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans game end in a tie.

"I'm like Jim Carrey right now in 'Dumb and Dumber,'" guard Ramon Foster offered. "'So you're saying we have a chance,' that's where I'm at."

There will be a lot of Baker Mayfield fans in Pittsburgh to close out the 2018 year.