GMFB Podcast: NFL-themed Holiday Movies!

The Good Morning Football Crew recap an entertaining Week 16 of NFL action, including what elements make the Seahawks such a dangerous team heading into the playoffs (:40), are you feeling the Eagles magic (4:45), how confident is the gang in the Cowboys (9:50) and what keys did the GMF band extrapolate from the Saints win over the Steelers (13:10)? Next, Kay, Nate, Kyle and Peter share who they believe is the best AFC team (19:30) and discuss who won Week 16 (27:30). Lastly, the squad pitches their ideas for NFL-themed holiday movies (31:00) and Peter the prodigy channels his beautiful playoff mind to describe the Ravens' playoff scenarios (39:45)!

Listen to the podcast below: